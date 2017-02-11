Fairfield man arrested after wife found dead

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — A Fairfield man is in custody after his wife was found dead in a home Friday evening, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Around 6:36 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Burgundy Way in Fairfield after being notified by an out-of-town family member, police said.

The family member reported that a possible deadly domestic incident happened two hours prior.

When police had to break into the home when they arrived as the door was locked.

Once they were able to get inside, officers found a woman dead with a stab wound, authorities said.

Her husband, 50-year-old Camden Lo, was identified as a suspect.

Lo fled the scene before police arrived, but was later tracked down at a restaurant in the 1600 block of Trancas Blvd in Napa by Napa Police.

Fairfield Police Special Operations Team Detectives responded and took custody of Lo for homicide. He was later booked into Solano County Jail.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 707-428-7600. You can also call our Tip Line at 707-428-7345, Solano CrimeStoppers at 707-644-7867, or Text “TIP FAIRFIELDPD” followed by your message to 888777. Callers and texters can remain anonymous.