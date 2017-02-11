Flash Flood Warning extended for Central California

MARIPOSA COUNTY (KRON) — The National Weather Service in Hanford has extended the Flash Flood Warning in Southwestern Mariposa County and East central Merced County until 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Originally, the warning was expected to be lifted by 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

From the Army Corps of Engineers:

– Water continues to overtop Mariposa Creek Dam, however, the dam has not been compromised.

– There is still an ongoing threat of water rises and flooding in the Le Grand area which might continue through Sunday morning.

– The affected locations include Mariposa Creek at Fresno Road, Jefferson Road to Santa Fe Road. Overflow is also occurring along McHenry Road.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.” -National Weather Service

