Highway 1 reopens following deadly crash in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (KRON) — All lanes of Highway 1 are open Saturday morning following a deadly Friday night car crash in San Mateo.

The crash was reported around 9:20 p.m. on state Highway 1 south of Pescadero in unincorporated San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

This is just north of the San Mateo County line.

At least two vehicles were involved in the collision that killed one person and left another with major injuries.

The crash initially blocked the highway in both directions, and a Sig-alert was issued.

The alert has since been cancelled, and all lanes of Hwy 1 were reported open around 12:49 a.m. Saturday.

There are no updates on the condition of the injured person.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.