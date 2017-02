TRUCKEE (KRON) — Interstate 80 is reopened Saturday after being blocked by a mudslide near Baxter in the Sierra, according to California Highway Patrol.

The interstate has been closed since just before 10:00 a.m. Friday.

Now that all lanes are open, CHP says to expect traffic and drive carefully through this area.

On your marks, get set…. I-80 has completely re-opened. Expect traffic. And please drive safely. — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 11, 2017