SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Kentucky Fried Chicken just added pizza to the menu after the company unveiled its latest creation–fried chicken pizza.

The “Chizza” fuses

The fast food chain stuck swapped the traditional pizza crust for a fried crispy bottom, using chicken as the base.

The “All Chicken. No Crust,” pizza is topped with pizza sauce, sliced ham, pineapple chunks, and mozzarella.

Here’s the kicker, the Chizza is only available throughout Asia, so pack your bags.