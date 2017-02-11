Man shot, killed at Vallejo park

VALLEJO (KRON) — A man was shot and killed at a Vallejo park on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police say they found the man dead at Lake Dalwigk Park, located at Fifth and Lemon streets, at around 2:18 p.m.

Officers responded and found an injured man near the basketball courts. He was pronounced dead there, according to police.

The name of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or Detective Mat Mustard at (707) 648-4514.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

