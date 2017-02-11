Police investigating Milpitas homicide

MILPITAS (KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night inside the parking garage of a Milpitas apartment building while officers were searching for a person suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint.

At 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Ilara Apartments at 2101 S. Main St., Lt. Raj Maharaj said.

A caller told police that a male suspect had pointed two guns at her and took her car keys, according to Maharaj.

As officers were responding, they heard a single gunshot coming from the apartment building’s parking structure.

As the suspect driver exited officers tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over and a brief pursuit ensued, Maharaj said.

Inside the parking structure, officers discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maharaj.

Eventually, officers were able to stop the suspect at Serra Way and S. Abel Street and he was then taken into custody, Maharaj said.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect nor the victim.

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide and anyone with information is asked to contact Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400.

Bay City News contributed to this article.