SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a homicide last month in San Francisco’s Excelsior District.

Aaron Tagata, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On Jan. 29 at 9:13 a.m., SFPD officers responded to Mission Street and Excelsior Avenue on a report a man was stabbed and bleeding profusely from the head.

Officers located the victim, identified as Marco Perez-Diaz, 58, of San Francisco, on the ground and suffering from several stab wounds to the head, police said.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide investigators were able to obtain photo images of the suspect, police said.

On Wednesday at 8:43 a.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department observed a man matching the description of the suspect wanted in connection with the homicide in the area of Mission Street and Templeton Avenue in Daly City.

The suspect, identified as Tagata, was detained and arrested following an interview with SFPD investigators.