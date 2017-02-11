SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in South San Francisco on Thursday arrested a suspect in a series of wallet thefts targeting elderly victims.

Renetha Thomas, 42, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, burglary, credit card fraud and identity theft, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.

Detectives from the South San Francisco Police Department arrested her at her San Jose home.

Police said the arrest came after several months of investigating a series of wallet thefts in South San Francisco and in other cities in San Mateo County.

Thomas would make contact with the victims at grocery stores, distract the victims and remove the victims’ wallets from their purses, police said.

Thomas is also accused of using the victims’ credit cards to make purchases at department and convenience stores in San Mateo County, police said.

Police said Thomas is responsible for at least 15 similar crimes dating back to August of 2016.