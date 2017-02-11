SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Demonstrators took to San Francisco’s Ocean Beach on Saturday to protest against President Donald Trump by spelling out “RESIST” with their bodies.

“This is a PEACEFUL, family-friendly rally open to all citizens and other humans of all visa and immigration statuses who would like to see the current President (and his whole administration) ushered out of the White House immediately,” the event said on Facebook. “With our bodies, we participants will spell out “RESIST!” in letters 100 feet tall — or maybe taller. A photographer and videographer will record our message from a helicopter, and photos and video should be in worldwide circulation by mid-afternoon.”

“RESIST” was spelled out directly south of the Cliff House.

“RESIST!” will have already been etched into the sand. The helicopter arrives overhead at noon sharp. When the onboard camera crew signals its satisfaction, we will all proceed safely to the waterline and form a chain stretching down the beach, holding hands (also filmed from above). Event should end by 12:30,” the Facebook post said.

