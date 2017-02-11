VIDEO: Giant’s ‘Fan Fest’ underway at AT&T Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s that time of year again! Fan Fest is underway at AT&T Park for the San Francisco Giants.

Fans, some arriving as early as 1:30 in the morning, are lined down the block Saturday morning as they await today’s excitement.

Once inside, the die-hard Orange and Black loyalists will enjoy autograph signings, live interviews, and photo-opts with players and coaches.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is there to capture the optimistic and energetic climate at this fan frenzy.

One fan, Jeremy, says coming to the festival each year is a tradition for he and his buddies.

He says there’s something thrilling about the start of a new season, and the possibilities that come with it.