LOS GATOS (KRON) — A massive chunk of Highway 35 in Los Gatos broke off on Friday.

The road remains closed but that hasn’t stopped looky-loos from making the trek to take a look.

Neighbors say they do not expect the area to reopen for months.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a major job,” neighbor Virginia Becker said.

Becker said she was in awe, shocked by the enormity of the gap.

“It’s very startling….it’s historic,” Becker said. “We’ve never seen breaks happen like this before.”

Neighbors, like Becker, living along Highway 35 in Los Gatos, also known as Skyline Boulevard, say this level of nature’s destruction was unimaginable before the road and its foundation collapsed on Friday.

The crater is at least 200-feet wide and several hundred feet deep. It is located down the street from Las Cumbres road.

Mike Snodgrass lives less than 2 miles away and travels Skyline often.

“Just the water accumulated on this side of the road,” Snodgrass said. “There’s a kind of, I bike up here regularly and there’s actually a low spot over there, where you can see those guys are standing, and I just think water collected in there, and it eventually went underneath the road, totally dissolved the soil, and once all the strength was gone, it’s like wet sand at the beach,” Snodgrass said. “There’s no strength to it. It just went.”

A geologist still needs to come out here and check this area out.

It’s unclear right now if Caltrans is going to be able to rebuild the foundation and then repave the road.

Or it is unclear if they’re going to have to connect these two sides with a bridge.

“Coming up our main road, which is Black Road, there are three compromised areas,” Becker said.

“The pavement is still in tact, but if you walk around to the edge and look under, there’s about 3 feet of the edge of the pavement has nothing under it,” Snodgrass said. “It’s just the asphalt hanging in the air.”

“And so, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed that that they don’t break off,” Becker said. “Then we’d be — we couldn’t get out.”

Snodgrass and Becker say they’ve been told this road is closed indefinitely.

“This probably will not be fixed until the end of the summer, I’m guessing,” Snodgrass said.

“If anybody can figure out a way to get through this, it’s mountain people,” Becker said. “We come together at a time like this, and we’ll figure out the next right thing to do.”