MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 37 in Marin County remains closed this weekend with the road still flooded from the week’s storms.

All the entrances to the road off 101 have been closed and eastbound traffic has to use Atherton Road to detour around the flooded section. That has caused huge traffic delays on that local thoroughfare.

Although Caltrans has brought in pumps in an attempt to clear the water on the busy route, it was unsuccessful.

The roadway in the flooded area has sunk 2.5 feet and a permanent repair will take months and millions of dollars.

With cloudless skies, it was hard to believe flooding was holding up travel, but motorists were taking it in stride.

For one traveler, a traffic delay, no matter how long, was tolerable considering the plight of others victimized by the storms.

Caltrans does not have an estimate of when the highway might open.