UPDATE: WKRN was notified Saturday afternoon that Enzo has been found.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a plea for help after a puppy was snatched from a fenced-in yard.

It happened in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North in North Nashville around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Taylor Olcott told News 2 her 9-week-old, white Golden Retriever was stolen in a matter of seconds from the yard after her friend who was caring for him stepped away.

“Enzo was right in here, just playing. The gate was fully shut and then when they came out of the house less than a minute later, the gate was wide open and Enzo was nowhere to be found,” Olcott said.

She went on to explain that a neighbor said a brownish-gold car stopped, swooped Enzo up and sped off down the street.

Although Olcott had only had the pup for a couple of weeks, he had already stolen her heart.

“He is just the most angelic puppy ever. He was just perfect, truly perfect,” she said.

Olcott added the thought of someone stealing her puppy has left her heartbroken.

“Oh, I broke down,” she told News 2.

Olcott has posted about the incident on social media and Enzo’s story has stolen hearts across the Internet.

“I have people looking all over the state, in other states. Ninety-nine percent of them I don’t even know and they are so willing to do anything they can to help me and it’s unbelievable. The amount of support I’ve gotten from so many people that I don’t even know,” she said.

On Friday, Olcott and her friends placed flyers offering a cash reward around the neighborhood.

“I just hope he turns up somewhere. We have a lot of people looking for him, that’s for sure,” she said.

News 2 also spoke with the president of Adopt a Golden Nashville who said “pet flipping” is a growing concern in Middle Tennessee.

She said the animals are often moved to different cities and sold on Craigslist.

They also encouraged always having I.D. tags on your pets and having them microchipped. They also recommended not leaving your animals unattended and be aware of your surroundings.