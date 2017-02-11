Warriors wear ‘Cupcake’ shirts to troll Thunder fans

cupcake shirts

(KRON) The Warriors are sporting ‘Cupcake’ t-shirts after their big win trolling the Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

Thunder fans wore the shirts to poke fun at Kevin Durant, chanting “cupcake” throughout the game.

The Warriors turned the tables on the fans wearing the shirts during post game interviews.

The Warriors won  going away 130-114. Durant had 34 points in his return to Oklahoma City for the first time since leaving the team for Dub Nation.

