Warriors wear ‘Cupcake’ shirts to troll Thunder fans

(KRON) The Warriors are sporting ‘Cupcake’ t-shirts after their big win trolling the Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

Thunder fans wore the shirts to poke fun at Kevin Durant, chanting “cupcake” throughout the game.

The Warriors turned the tables on the fans wearing the shirts during post game interviews.

The Warriors won going away 130-114. Durant had 34 points in his return to Oklahoma City for the first time since leaving the team for Dub Nation.

Draymond Green with a big troll of OKC… #DubNation pic.twitter.com/XEEck5Va8L — Brad Belstock (@BradBelstock44) February 12, 2017

Curry wearing the cupcake shirt. This is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/FFrxKX6e8G — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 12, 2017

Draymond Green & Stephen Curry wearing cupcake t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/UUg4UTkEr1 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 12, 2017

A fan dressed as a cupcake to troll former Thunder star Kevin Durant. https://t.co/wGpKEkvNuK pic.twitter.com/r941UdiZNb — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 12, 2017

Draymond Green just yelled to a smiling Kevin Durant, “All right cupcake.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 12, 2017