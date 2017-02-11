WATCH: 18 wheeler knocked down by whipping Wyoming winds

Video courtesy of CNN

WYOMING (KRON) — Bay Area residents are no strangers to the threats that come along with driving through severe wind conditions. Looks like the people in Wyoming can relate.

Winds this week in Wyoming were so strong that not even a massive, 18 wheeler could withstand their power.

Whipping at 70 mph, the heavy gusts in Elk Mountain forced the big rig onto its side, completely smashing a police car.

Miraculously, no one was in the parked police car, and no one was hurt in the incident.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Officers say they released this video to remind drivers to pay attention to High Wind Advisories.

