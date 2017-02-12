78-year-old Fairfield man missing, at risk

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior citizen who is considered at risk.

78-year-old Coylavon Harris was last seen Saturday on East Travis Blvd. in Fairfield.

Police say he is at risk because he has recently shown signs on dementia.

Mr. Harris is believed to be in the Fairfield area, but it is possible that he can’t find his way home.

He is associated with a gray 2008 Toyota Corolla with California License Plate 7EVU273, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. Harris or his vehicle is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.