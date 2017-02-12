(KRON)—The superintendent of the Butte County Office of Education has announced schools in the county will not have classes on Monday following the evacuations from the Oroville Dam spillway.

Here is a list of the school districts are closed:

Bangor Union Elementary School District

Biggs Unified School District, Durham Unified School District

Feather Falls Union Elementary School District

Golden Feather Union Elementary School District

Gridley Unified School District

Manzanita Elementary School District

Oroville Elementary School District

Oroville Union High School District

Palermo Union Elementary School District

Pioneer Union Elementary School District

Thermalito Union Elementary School District

The county office of education will also be closed. Schools part of the Chico and Paradise unified school districts will not be closed on Monday.