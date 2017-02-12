(KRON)—The superintendent of the Butte County Office of Education has announced schools in the county will not have classes on Monday following the evacuations from the Oroville Dam spillway.
Here is a list of the school districts are closed:
- Bangor Union Elementary School District
- Biggs Unified School District, Durham Unified School District
- Feather Falls Union Elementary School District
- Golden Feather Union Elementary School District
- Gridley Unified School District
- Manzanita Elementary School District
- Oroville Elementary School District
- Oroville Union High School District
- Palermo Union Elementary School District
- Pioneer Union Elementary School District
- Thermalito Union Elementary School District
The county office of education will also be closed. Schools part of the Chico and Paradise unified school districts will not be closed on Monday.