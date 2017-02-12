CHP find, impound motorcycle in Oakland highway pursuit

OAKLAND (KRON)—California Highway Patrol officers found a motorcycle in Pacifica Sunday that was used in a high-speed chase in Oakland just a day before.

The pursuit started around 11 a.m. on Saturday when an officer saw a motorcycle going 100 mph heading eastbound on Interstate 80 near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza, according to the CHP.

The officers tried pulling the motorcycle over, but the rider refused which led to a pursuit.

The rider went onto eastbound Interstate Highway 980 and left the highway at 27th Street. The rider kept driving recklessly on Oakland streets and the officer decided to stop chasing the motorcycle.

On Sunday, officers found the motorcycle in Pacifica. After officers were able to obtain a warrant, they impounded the motorcycle for 30 years.

It is not clear if the owner of the motorcycle will be arrested.