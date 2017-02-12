Crews set to repair roads in Danville Monday to Wednesday

DANVILLE (KRON)—Crews will start roadwork along several roads in Danville over the next few years, according to city officials.

Repair work is set to begin on Monday and continue through Wednesday. Workers will fix potholes, repave roads and slide repair.

Potholes on Sycamore Valley Road will start being repaired on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in both the eastbound and westbound directions as well as nearby neighborhoods.

Crews will also repave the entry to the Park and Ride facility located off of Sycamore Road on Monday during that same time. Only one entry lane and one exit lane will be open during that time.

Excavation and slide repair work will begin on Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on eastbound Diablo Road. The work will be happening between Fairway Drive and Avenida Nueva of the street. The eastbound lanes of Diablo Road will be closed and crews will be controlling traffic in the area.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and be cautious when driving near the repair sites.

