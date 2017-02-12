Evacuation centers in Butte County

This Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 image from video provided by the office of Assemblyman Brian Dahle shows water flowing over an emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., during a helicopter tour by the Butte County Sheriff's office. About 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, Lake Oroville is one of California’s largest man-made lakes, and the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam is the nation's tallest. (Josh F.W. Cook/Office of Assemblyman Brian Dahle via AP)
This Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 image from video provided by the office of Assemblyman Brian Dahle shows water flowing over an emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., during a helicopter tour by the Butte County Sheriff's office. About 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, Lake Oroville is one of California’s largest man-made lakes, and the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam is the nation's tallest. (Josh F.W. Cook/Office of Assemblyman Brian Dahle via AP)

OROVILLE (KRON)—Butte County has evacuation centers open for those who have been evacuated because the Oroville Dam emergency spillway is expected to break.

  • Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, 2357 Fair Street, Chico (small animals accepted) now full as of 7:39 p.m.
  • Neighborhood Church, 2801 Notre Dame, Chico,
  • Paradise Alliance Church (CMA), 6491 Clark Road (small animals accepted, RVs allowed in Parking Lot)
  • Elks Lodge (Paradise) 1100 Elks Lane, Paradise – (no small animals accepted, RVs allowed in Parking Lot)

The Silver Dollars Fairground is closed because it has been filled to capacity. The Neighborhood Church is open for evacuees who are heading to Chico.

Locations for RVs:

  • Rolling Hils RV Park, Corning

Animal Shelters:

  • Large Animal Shelter, Camelot Equestrian Center, 1985 Clark Road

 

