Evacuation centers in Butte County

OROVILLE (KRON)—Butte County has evacuation centers open for those who have been evacuated because the Oroville Dam emergency spillway is expected to break.

Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, 2357 Fair Street, Chico (small animals accepted) now full as of 7:39 p.m.

Neighborhood Church, 2801 Notre Dame, Chico,

Paradise Alliance Church (CMA), 6491 Clark Road (small animals accepted, RVs allowed in Parking Lot)

Elks Lodge (Paradise) 1100 Elks Lane, Paradise – (no small animals accepted, RVs allowed in Parking Lot)

Locations for RVs:

Rolling Hils RV Park, Corning

Animal Shelters:

Large Animal Shelter, Camelot Equestrian Center, 1985 Clark Road