Holes in roadways continue tormenting East Bay

OAKLAND (KRON) — This year’s winter storms have proven to be quite the test for Bay Area roads.

The East Bay in particular has had a serious issue with potholes puncturing tires and blocking traffic.

Now, a new problem-spot has surfaced.

East 27th St. between 26th and 27th Ave. is closed Sunday due to a sinkhole in the roadway, according to this tweet from Oakland Firefighters.

**Advisory** E27th St between 26th Ave & 27th Ave closed due to a sink hole in the roadway. #oakland #roadclosure pic.twitter.com/LqquPSTnkN — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) February 12, 2017