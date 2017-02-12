Holes in roadways continue tormenting East Bay

sinkhole

OAKLAND (KRON) — This year’s winter storms have proven to be quite the test for Bay Area roads.

The East Bay in particular has had a serious issue with potholes puncturing tires and blocking traffic.

Now, a new problem-spot has surfaced.

East 27th St. between 26th and 27th Ave. is closed Sunday due to a sinkhole in the roadway, according to this tweet from Oakland Firefighters.

