OAKLAND (KRON)—A man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of sexual assault at the Rockridge BART station in Oakland, according to BART police.

The case happened around midnight after someone reported an argument in the station’s parking lot between a man and a woman, said Lt. Aaron Ledford.

The caller said the woman seemed to be in danger.

When officers arrived, they saw the two involved in sexual activity. The officers found the woman did not consent and decided to detain the man.

The man was arrested after further investigation. His identity has not been released.

The victim was not injured.

