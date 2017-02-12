Officials tour flood damage in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON)—Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and other officials toured the areas impacted by flooding in San Mateo County Sunday afternoon.

Eshoo along with State Senator Jerry Hill, county Supervisor Don Horsley and county Director of Public Works Jim Porter specifically surveyed the area of La Honda where a mudslide formed just a few days ago.

The slide caused a road to be closed, but it has since reopened.

The group met with homeowners in the area to see what local, state and federal governments can help with fixing the damage.

Storms are predicted in the county for the next week.