Officials tour flood damage in San Mateo County

By Published: Updated:
peninsula-storm-damage

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON)—Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and other officials toured the areas impacted by flooding in San Mateo County Sunday afternoon.

Eshoo along with State Senator Jerry Hill, county Supervisor Don Horsley and county Director of Public Works Jim Porter specifically surveyed the area of La Honda where a mudslide formed just a few days ago.

The slide caused a road to be closed, but it has since reopened.

The group met with homeowners in the area to see what local, state and federal governments can help with fixing the damage.

Storms are predicted in the county for the next week.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s