Pacific Grove: 2 arrested on several drug, gun-related charges

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — Two people were arrested Thursday in Pacific Grove after officers discovered various guns, drugs, and related items during a probation search, according to Peninsula Regional Violence and Narcotics Team (PRVNT) officials.

Around 11:54 a.m., Monterey County probation officers, Pacific Grove police officers, and PRVNT detectives conducted a probation compliance search at a home in the 400 block of Grand Avenue.

During the search, detectives found five guns, high capacity magazines, ammunition, about two grams of methamphetamine, narcotics paraphernalia, and over 20 morphine pills.

Four of the guns were reported stolen out of Monterey, PRVNT officials said.

46-year-old Herbert Stevenson and 40-year-old Lorien Weaver both of Pacific Grove, were arrested on suspicion of violating probation, various drug and firearm-related offenses, and child endangerment.

They were booked into the Monterey County Jail. Stevenson is being held on $72,500 bail, and Weaver is being held on $32,500 bail.

Authorities ask that if anyone has information, to please contact the Peninsula Regional Violence and Narcotics Team (PRVNT) at (831) 646 – 6926 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Tip-Line at (831)646-3840.

Here are lists of their specific charges, according to PRVNT –

Stevenson:

Violation of probation

Being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance while armed

Child endangerment

Possession of high capacity magazines

Possession of a controlled substance

Weaver:

Violation of probation

Being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance while armed

Child endangerment

Possession of high capacity magazines

Possession of a controlled substance