Police: Man stabs himself during standoff in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A man allegedly stabbed himself during a standoff with police Sunday morning at a Redwood City country club, according to police.

Around 6:36 a.m., officers attempted to stop a car on Woodside Road at Alameda De Las Pulgas, police said.

The car then pulled into the Menlo Country Club driveway, at 2300 Woodside Road.

The driver stopped, and immediately backed into the patrol vehicle, according to police.

While remaining seated, the man pulled out a knife on himself and refused to get out of the car, according to police.

Officers and San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies arrived and surrounded the vehicle.

The country club was empty at the time and all club personnel were evacuated from the area, police said.

Negotiators talked to with the man, and convinced him to throw out the knife.

However, he still refused to exit the car.

Around 11:10 a.m., the man finally surrendered to the officers and was taken into custody, according to police.

Fire and medical crews treated him at the scene for significant self-inflicted wounds.

He was then taken to the hospital for further treatment, police said.

The man’s identity has not been released.

No officers were injured during the incident.