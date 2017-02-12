Police: Woman stole $14K in quarters from laundry machines

CLAY, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a former leasing agent for a central New York apartment complex stole more than $14,000 in quarters from coin-operated laundry machines.

Troopers say Alisha Russell, of Syracuse, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with grand larceny. Police say she stole the funds over a 10-month period from the machines at a complex in the town of Clay, just north of Syracuse.

Investigators told The Post-Standard that Russell had a key to the machines and regularly collected money from them as part of her job. Police say she lost her job for unrelated reasons before the investigation into the coin thefts began.

Russell has been released on her own recognizance. A phone number listed for her wasn’t accepting messages and her lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message.