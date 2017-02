KRON — Multiple sources are reporting that Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau passed away Sunday morning at age 76.

Rest in power, @AlJarreau. U were EVERYTHING Jazz & beyond with an unrivaled improvisational genius. Love & prayers 2 his family & fans. pic.twitter.com/XylxkaAILe — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) February 12, 2017

Al Jarreau… One of the best ever! May flights of Angels guide thee to thy rest. #RIP — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) February 12, 2017