VIDEO: Residential fire in Oakland, ‘extra company’ requested

By Published: Updated:
oakland-fire

Video courtesy of Oakland Firefighters
OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland firefighters are calling in backup as they battle a residential fire in Oakland Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. Oakland Firefighters tweeted their response to a fire in a two story home in the 2900 block of 35th Ave.

At first Oakland Firefighters tweeted that people were trapped inside the house.

A few moments later, they reported that everyone had been evacuated, but did not state if anyone was injured.

Crews are on site working to extinguish the flames.

‘Extra company’ has been requested.

Stay with KRON4 for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s