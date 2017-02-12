VIDEO: Residential fire in Oakland, ‘extra company’ requested

Video courtesy of Oakland Firefighters

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland firefighters are calling in backup as they battle a residential fire in Oakland Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. Oakland Firefighters tweeted their response to a fire in a two story home in the 2900 block of 35th Ave.

At first Oakland Firefighters tweeted that people were trapped inside the house.

A few moments later, they reported that everyone had been evacuated, but did not state if anyone was injured.

Crews are on site working to extinguish the flames.

‘Extra company’ has been requested.

