Tahoe highways still plagued by mudslides

KRON — Highways leading to the Sierra are still struggling with mudslide problems Sunday.

Westbound interstate 80 only has one lane open from the state line to Truckee, according to Caltrans.

Crews are working to clean up the muddy mess.

Caltrans estimates that all lanes will reopen Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Expect traffic delays through this area.

Mudslides are also creating issues on Highway 50.

Mudslides shut down Highway 50 to Lake Tahoe

Multiple active slides are keeping all lanes closed.

Caltrans did not specify an estimation for reopening, but made it clear that it won’t happen today.

Expect major delays on I-80 WB from state line to Truckee down to ONE LANE due to mudslide work.ETO 2/13 10am. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 12, 2017

Hwy 50 remains closed due to multiple active mudslides . We will NOT reopen today 2/12. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 12, 2017