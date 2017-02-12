Tweet Timeline: Oroville Dam Evacuations

(KRON) Thousands of northern Californians were told to leave their homes Sunday evening, as an emergency spillway in the country’s tallest dam was in danger of failing and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below

The emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam in Northern California could fail within an hour unleashing uncontrolled flood waters from Lake Oroville, the California Department of Water Resources said on Sunday afternoon.

People in downstream areas need to leave the area immediately, the department said.

Officials earlier Sunday stressed the dam was structurally sound and said there was no threat to the public.

For evacuation info, Butte County residents can dial 2-1-1 from landline or cell phones. Yuba or Sutter residents can call 1-866-916-3566. — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) February 13, 2017

Red Cross evacuation center for residents affected by Oroville Spillway flooding open at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds 2357 Fair Street, Chico. — ARC Sierra-Delta (@RCSierraDelta) February 13, 2017

DWR plans to use helicopters to drop rocks to fill in the gouge in the Oroville Auxilliary Spillway to stabilize. — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) February 13, 2017

ALERT!!!! Evacuation ordered for all Yuba County on the valley floor. Travel safely. https://t.co/BrRpXUJiX5 — Yuba County (@YubaCounty) February 13, 2017

Sutter County OEM immediate evacuation ordered for Live Oak, Yuba City, Nicolaus & all communities Feather River Yuba City basin — County of Sutter (@CountyofSutter) February 13, 2017

Oroville Press Conference https://t.co/qcbgLP8uzG — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) February 13, 2017

Counties/cities near Lake Oroville area issue evacuation orders. — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) February 13, 2017

EVACUATION ORDER. Use of the auxiliary spillway has lead to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure. @CALFIRE_ButteCo — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) February 13, 2017

EMERGENCY EVACUATION: Auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam predicted to fail within the next hour. Oroville residents evacuate northward. — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) February 13, 2017