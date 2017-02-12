VIDEO: Elderly woman critically injured in Petaluma hit and run

PETALUMA (KRON) — A hit and run suspect is at large after allegedly striking a 70-year-old pedestrian in Petaluma on Saturday, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Around 7:29 p.m. officers responded to a report that a woman was hit by a van in the intersection of South McDowell Blvd. and Caulfield Ln., police said.

When police arrived, they found the 70-year-old woman lying in the northbound lane of South McDowell Blvd. over 50 feet north of the north crosswalk of the intersection, according to Petaluma PD.

The woman was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses to the collision said they saw the lady crossing from the northwest corner to the northeast corner of the intersection.

She appeared to be crossing the street against a red signal when she was struck by a van traveling northbound on South McDowell Blvd., authorities said.

Witnesses say it looked like the impact threw the woman about 50 ft.

The van initially stopped, then quickly took off and turned right onto a road off of South McDowell Blvd., police said.

At this time it is unknown if alcohol or speed was a factor in this collision.

The Petaluma Police Departments Traffic Unit is investigating this collision, and asks that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Sergeant Ron Klein at 707-778-4596.