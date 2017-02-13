Animal clinics offered to house pets displaced by Oroville Dam crisis

SAN FRANCISCO(KRON)– Veterinary Centers of America offered to house cats and dogs displaced by the Oroville Dam disaster free of charge, according to an official.


Close to 200,000 residents along with their pets were forced to evacuate, seeking shelter at fairgrounds.

The VCA Loomis Basin location reached capacity around 10 a.m., housing a total of 25 displaced cats and dogs, according to a representative.

Another location in Natomas has limited space.

The location only has room for two animals under 30-pounds and five animals over 30-pounds for up to three days.

Only cats and dogs are being accepted.

