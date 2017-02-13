At least 17 displaced in 2 fires in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)– Seventeen people were displaced from their homes Sunday in Oakland following two separate fires, according to Oakland Fire Battalion Chief James Bowron.

The first fire was reported around 12:28 p.m. at 2909 35th Avenue.

One unit in a duplex caught fire and 16 people were displaced, including adults and children, according to Bowron.

Residential fire in Oakland under control

The second fire was reported at 5:02 p.m. at 1520 24th Ave.

Thefire burned part of a two-story, single family Victorian home, Bowron said.

No one injuries were reported in either of the fires.