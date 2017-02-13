Caltrans suspends service for two Solano County ferries after harsh winter storms

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Caltrans
Photo courtesy of Caltrans

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON)– Caltrans suspended service for two Solano County ferries Monday following severe winter storms.

The two affected lines are the along SR-84 and SR-220.

The two ferries, Real McCoy and J-Mack, are suspended until further notice due to heavy currents caused by this month’s storms and runoff in the Delta region.

In the meantime, Caltrans is monitoring the current and conditions at landing sites on Ryer Island.

Caltrans will make an announcement once service is restored.

Motorists are advised to use the Miner’s Slough Bridge on SR-84 as a detour when traveling between Ryer Island and Sacramento and Solano Counties.

