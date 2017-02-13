Cars catch fire at Disneyland parking garage

Related Coverage Disneyland is increasing ticket prices for the Magic Kingdom

(KRON) A number of cars have caught fire and are burning inside the parking garage at Disneyland.

UPDATE: Fire is out. Units clearing the structure of smoke. Receiving reports of 5-7 victims of smoke inhalation. Medics treating now — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 14, 2017

The Anaheim Police Department tweeted this picture:

AFR on car fire with multiple vehicles at Mickey & Friends structure. No injuries. Structure evacuated. @AnaheimFire pic.twitter.com/tLSD8g1qgZ — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 14, 2017

Car Fire Inside Disneyland Parking Structure Sends Smoke Billowing Into the Air https://t.co/oxh2ss4MVq via @nbcla — Patty Thompson (@patt_t) February 14, 2017

The Mickey and Friends parking structure at @Disneyland is closed due to a car fire. https://t.co/F3nvWLetN9 pic.twitter.com/QJTjJKXgQu — Whitney Ashton (@whit_ashton) February 14, 2017