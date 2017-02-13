WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned, according to CNN.

Flynn has resigned after reports he misled Trump administration officials about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn’s departure less than one month into the Trump administration marks an extraordinarily early shakeup in the president’s senior team of advisers. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter throughout the campaign, but his ties to Russia caused concern among other senior aides.

Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy during the transition. Vice President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched for the national security adviser.

Flynn later told White House officials that he may have discussed sanctions with the ambassador.

The Justice Department had warned the Trump administration weeks ago that the embattled national security adviser Flynn’s contacts with Russia could leave him in a compromised position, an administration official and two other people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press Monday night.

The revelations deepened the uncertainty over Flynn’s future in the Trump administration. The White House had said President Donald Trump was “evaluating” Flynn’s standing Monday amid reports that the national security adviser misled Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials about the content of his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

