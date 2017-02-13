Crew working to restore power in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON)– Crews issued an alert that power outages are affecting traffic signals in Palo Alto Monday morning.

Power outage in #PaloAlto is affecting a few signalized intersections. Safety reminder: treat “dark” intersections as four-way stops. pic.twitter.com/7a3J9Lb1Yy — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) February 13, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The affected areas are downtown Palo Alto, Fairemedow, and Green Acres.

The Palo Alto Utilities expect power to be restored around 1 p.m.

The Power outage area of Fairmeadow/Green Acres/downtown north. Correction-Lines down. We’re aware & working to repair. ETR 1 pm. Hang tight! — Palo Alto Utilities (@PAUtilities) February 13, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js