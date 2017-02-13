Crew working to restore power in Palo Alto

Photo courtesy of Palo Alto Police Department.
PALO ALTO (KRON)– Crews issued an alert that power outages are affecting traffic signals in Palo Alto Monday morning.

The affected areas are downtown Palo Alto, Fairemedow, and Green Acres.

The Palo Alto Utilities expect power to be restored around 1 p.m.

