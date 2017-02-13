MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Crews in Marin County had some good news and bad news on Monday in regards to the Highway 37 flooding that has plagued the area after the recent storms.

As for the good news, Caltrans has hired a construction company to raise the level of the roadway. The California Highway Patrol said this will hopefully prevent the road from flooding in future storms.

But the bad news is with more storms expected to roll into the Bay Area starting Wednesday, and then continuing into next week, the construction company will be working 24 hours a day to get the roadway done ahead of the storm. As a result, Highway 37 will be closed in both directions from Highway 101 to Atherton Avenue until at least Thursday morning.

The CHP said it will direct traffic on Atherton Avenue during the morning and afternoon commutes.