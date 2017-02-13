FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) – Fort Pierce police said a five-year-old boy was found chewing on a used condom at a school playground.

Kindergarten students were playing outside when the boy found it, police reports said.

WPTV reports the condom was immediately taken from the boy. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers are now on high alert around St. Lucie Elementary School.

Officials said the condom could be prostitution-related, or a couple who made a bad decision.

School officials are checking security cameras and are sweeping the playground area frequently.

School leaders have found similar items on the grounds before, according to the police report.