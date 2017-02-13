KRON4’s Archive: Feather River flooding 1955

(KRON) In 1955 KRON4 News covered massive flooding along the Feather River. KRON4 dipped into its archives to find 30 minutes of reports from the disaster zone. We have broken

From our archive:

KRON-TV special report from Yuba City (Sutter County, CA) on December 31st 1955 and January 1st 1956 by Tom Mullahey, about the disastrous flooding that affected Yuba City and Marysville on Christmas Eve, after the Shanghai Bend of the Yuba City levee was breached (on Feather River). Features scenes of Mullahey describing what happened stood on what remains of the levee, of residents cleaning up wreckage and interviews with local residents: Mrs. Ernest Mayfield; Mr. & Mrs. Verdorn; Don Curt; Bill Curt; Bob Curt; Tom McDaniel; Ben Moltz and Mrs. Mary Meyer. Also includes views of children receiving typhoid shots, of a church service and sermon and of Yuba City Mayor Glenn Gauche praising the courage of the local population.