FAIRFIELD (KRON)– A man who went missing Saturday in Fairfield was found in San Francisco, Fairfield police said this morning.

Coylavan Harris, 78, was located unharmed in San Francisco and is safe at home with his family, police said.

Harris went miss Saturday and was last seen on East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield.

He’d been exhibiting signs of dementia and was considered at risk, police said.