ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — On Sunday, 578 inmates from the Butte County Jail were evacuated and transported to the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, according to sheriff’s officials.

The inmates were evacuated due to the threat of a spillway collapse at the Oroville Dam.

This is the first time an evacuation order has been issued at the Butte County Jail.

80 personnel were involved in the evacuation and transportation process. The California Highway Patrol along with several other agencies assisted with the transportation.

The inmates will return to the Butte County Jail when the evacuation orders have been lifted.

Butte County Jail Evacuation pic.twitter.com/nm98tbrIYX — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) February 13, 2017