SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Northbound Highway 17 is still shut down on Monday after a large landslide.
There is currently two-way traffic going through the southbound lanes.
There is no word on when construction work will resume.
KRON4’s Dan Kerman will have a live report during KRON4 News at 5 and 6 p.m.
Of course, you can check out KRON4’s traffic page for all your latest traffic.
