Northbound Highway 17 remains closed after landslide

By and Published: Updated:
(Dan Kerman/Facebook)
(Dan Kerman/Facebook)

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Northbound Highway 17 is still shut down on Monday after a large landslide.

There is currently two-way traffic going through the southbound lanes.

There is no word on when construction work will resume.

Highway 17

KRON4’s Dan Kerman will have a live report during KRON4 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Of course, you can check out KRON4’s traffic page for all your latest traffic.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s