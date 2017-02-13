VIDEO: Oroville Dam evacuees drop everything, flee homes

OROVILLE (KRON) — Nearly 200,000 residents were forced to evacuate their homes Sunday as authorities try to fix erosion of the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam.

KRON4’s Will Tran spent Monday morning in Chico talking with evacuees who dropped everything to flee their homes.

The evacuation was ordered Sunday afternoon after engineers spotted a hole on the concrete lip of the secondary spillway for the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam and told authorities that it could fail within the hour.

One evacuee, Amy, said she was in church when she got the news that she would have to evacuate her home.

When she got home she grabbed a few items and tried to put her stuff high up on shelves.

At the evacuation center in Chico, Amy says everyone has been helping each other and coming together.

“People are giving up their blankets to the elderly,” Amy said. “I’ve never seen such human kindness.”

Many babies at Chico, CA evacuation center. Approx 800 of 200k evacuees here. #OrovilleDam @kron4news pic.twitter.com/EyvRnCbtBz — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 13, 2017

We are at evacuation center in chico, CA. Approx 800 here. #OrovilleDam emergency @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ppmWvYpD0z — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 13, 2017