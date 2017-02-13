People Behaving Badly: Illegal dumping problems in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — The City of Hayward has one of the strictest illegal dumping ordinances in the Bay Area.

And it grants broad, sweeping power to city workers. It required property owners to clean up any trash within 72 hours or face penalties.

The problem is some business are being bombarded with trash almost every day.

Stanley Roberts investigates.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

Tonight at 10

Different people have different ideas as to who’s behaving badly… pic.twitter.com/IkoaSoltir — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) February 14, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js