Police: Several gang members arrested in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — The Department of Homeland Security Investigations, in conjunction with local law enforcement, made several arrests Monday morning throughout Santa Cruz County, according to Santa Cruz police.

The arrests stem from a five-year investigation into a criminal street gang organization that has been operating in the area, police said.

Several members of this gang have been arrested and have a history of crimes, including murder, extortion and narcotics trafficking.

Several guns were also seized during the arrests.

Further details were not immediately available.