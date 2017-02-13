OAKLAND (KRON) — Embattled Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith is finding himself in more trouble with the law, according to a report.

Smith’s comeback tour may have to remain on hold as the pass rusher, who missed all of last season due to suspension, is in the middle of another legal scuffle.

According to a TMZ report, authorities are reviewing a “domestic incident” which happened Saturday morning in San Francisco between him and a woman.

The specifics of what exactly happened are unknown. But Smith was not arrested and has not been charged.

The 27-year-old is facing what’s most likely his last serious shot at returning to the National Football League.

He was out for all of last season after violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.