Report: Oakland Raiders’ Aldon Smith investigated in domestic incident

By and Published: Updated:
Aldon Smith, Gatorade
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015 file photo, Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith (99) cools off during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland, Calif. Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith was suspended Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015 by the NFL for one calendar year because of violations of the league's substance-abuse policy, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Embattled Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith is finding himself in more trouble with the law, according to a report.

Smith’s comeback tour may have to remain on hold as the pass rusher, who missed all of last season due to suspension, is in the middle of another legal scuffle.

According to a TMZ report, authorities are reviewing a “domestic incident” which happened Saturday morning in San Francisco between him and a woman.

The specifics of what exactly happened are unknown. But Smith was not arrested and has not been charged.

The 27-year-old is facing what’s most likely his last serious shot at returning to the National Football League.

He was out for all of last season after violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s