Rio Vista father arrested on suspicion of abducting his son

RIO VISTA (KRON)– A man was arrested Friday in Rio Vista on suspicion of multiple offenses, including child abduction, according to police.

Jon Triebsch, 28, of Rio Vista, is accused of violating a child custody order and keeping his son away from his mother.

He also allegedly made repeated threats of harm and did not take his child to school for several days, police said.

Police gathered outside of Triebsch’s home to arrest him.

Personnel from the Solana County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive Task Force were there to assist in the arrest. assisted in the arrest.

In an attempt to get Triebsch’s attention, officers activated a diversionary device in the street while an officer began yelling, police said.

When Triebsch exited the home to see what had caused the noise, officers moved into position and apprehended him without incident.

Triebsch was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of parental abduction, making criminal threats, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The child was taken to the police department where he was released to his mother.