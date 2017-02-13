Road closures after Oroville Dam threatens to spill

By Published: Updated:
oroville

OROVILLE (KRON)–Several roads leading to Oroville have been closed Monday following evacuation orders issued to residents in low-level areas of the city.

Evacuation order issued after Oroville Dam overflows

Concerns rose over Lake Oroville last Wednesday after heavy rain showers swept across the Bay Area.

Lake Oroville spillway damaged by storms

Caltrans released a map of areas and roads to avoid until the spillway is under control.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s