Road closures after Oroville Dam threatens to spill

OROVILLE (KRON)–Several roads leading to Oroville have been closed Monday following evacuation orders issued to residents in low-level areas of the city.

Concerns rose over Lake Oroville last Wednesday after heavy rain showers swept across the Bay Area.

Caltrans released a map of areas and roads to avoid until the spillway is under control.

Please use https://t.co/WvicXhSbxn for road closure information & for finding alternate routes. Search “Caltrans” in App Store & Google Play pic.twitter.com/EQnWQ18h9g — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) February 11, 2017

Here’s the latest road closure report we have to pass along. Use QuickMap for closure info at https://t.co/WvicXhSbxn #OrovilleDam pic.twitter.com/Fh11pYINMY — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) February 13, 2017

